Messi scores hat-trick as Inter Miami set MLS points record

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to help Inter Miami beat New England Revolution 6-2 as his side set a points record for a regular Major League Soccer campaign. The victory in their final game of the 34-match regular season took Miami to 74 points and meant they beat the previous record of 73 points set by the Revolution in 2021.

Miami, who had already secured the MLS Supporters’ Shield, which is given to the club with the best regular-season record, went 2-0 behind against the Revolution following goals from Luca Langoni and Dylan Borrero. A Luis Suarez double levelled the match before the introduction of Messi after 58 minutes helped Miami kick on to claim victory.

The 37-year-old Argentina forward, who scored a hat-trick in midweek for his country against Bolivia, played a part in Benjamin Cremaschi putting Miami 3-2 in front. Messi scored his first goal of the match when he powered in a left-foot shot from just outside the area after combining with former Uruguay international Suarez. He then side-footed in a second before adding his third – and 20th of the MLS season – following a Suarez cross.

Miami, who have been named as the latest addition to the Fifa Club World Cup in 2025, will now go into the MLS play-offs as they try to secure the MLS Cup.