U-17WWC: ‘FOURmidable’ Flamingos wallop Ecuador, soar into knockouts

Nigeria have dispatched Ecuador in a Group A match at the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup to book their spot in the knockouts of the competition.

The Flamingos won the game 4-0. That victory sealed their spot in the next round of the competition having defeated New Zealand 1-4 in their first match of the tournament.

Nigeria scored once in the first half and had a hat-trick of goals upon resumption to win the game. A brace from Shakirat Moshood – one in the 28th minute and the second in the 96th minute- saw Nigeria claim all three points in the match.

Harmony Chidi netted in the 54th minute while Peace Effiong scored in the 66 minute for the West Africans.

Nigeria’s next match is against hosts the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, October 22nd.