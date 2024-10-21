Antimicrobial Resistance: WHO seeks multi-sectoral approach against AMR’s threat

With over 1.27 million deaths attributed to Antimicrobial Resistance annually worldwide, the World Health Organization WHO has warned that the number could rise to 39 million by 2050 if swift action is not taken. The Technical and Coordinator for One Health, WHO Nigeria, Dr. Laxmikant Chavan, who stated this emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts across multiple sectors to combat the global AMR crisis.

Speaking during a two-day capacity-building event for journalists focused on enhancing health reporting skills and increasing understanding of some global health issues organised by the WHO Nigeria, Dr. Chavan described 2024 as a crucial year for AMR. In Nigeria alone, AMR directly contributes to approximately 64,500 deaths annually, with an additional 263,400 linked indirectly. “Alarmingly, 20% of these deaths occur in children under five, further contributing to the country’s high infant mortality rate,” he added.

He noted the recent World Health Assembly and United Nations General Assembly’s endorsement of targets to reduce AMR-related deaths by 10% by 2030. Dr. Chavan highlighted the inclusion of AMR targets for the first time in history, comparing the global response to AMR with previous efforts against HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria. He emphasized that AMR, which affects human and animal health, requires a multisectoral approach involving the Ministries of Agriculture, Food Security, Environment, and Water, in addition to Health.

Dr. Chavan called for urgent investments in AMR initiatives, noting that for every dollar invested, the estimated return could be $13 in health and economic benefits. He urged policymakers and stakeholders to prioritize AMR to avert the looming global health and economic crises. Dr. Chavan said a practical examples of how AMR is already affecting Nigeria, citing recent outbreaks of diphtheria and fungal infections resistant to multiple treatments. He warned that without significant investment and global collaboration, AMR could soon surpass diseases like malaria, HIV, and TB in terms of its public health impact.

Dr. Chavan also stressed the economic toll of AMR, predicting that Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries could see a reduction in GDP of up to 4% by 2030. He warned that AMR could push an estimated 28 million people into extreme poverty globally, exacerbating existing socioeconomic challenges. The session also highlighted the critical role AMR plays in hindering the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, which focuses on health and well-being. “Without addressing AMR, achieving global health targets will become increasingly difficult.

“In November, an inter-ministerial meeting in Saudi Arabia will focus on turning recent AMR declarations into actionable steps.”