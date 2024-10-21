DHQ debunks appointment of COAS, warns against calls for military takeover

The Nigerian Army has dismissed media reports suggesting that there is a leadership vacuum following the absence of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja. It also issued a warning to those calling for a military coup, describing it as a treasonable offence under the law.

The clarification comes in a statement signed by the Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau on Monday, after a viral video where some persons were aggrievedly calling for a military takeover surfaced online. It also clarified that there was never an appointment of an acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to replace Taoreed Lagbaja, who it said is on annual leave. “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) wishes to clarify that it has not announced the appointment of any senior officer as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), contrary to speculation by certain media outlets. For the record, no such appointment exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave. The AFN is professionally managed and all the Service Chiefs are performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the FGN. Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, is providing routine briefs to the COAS in accordance with standard military procedures. “The DHQ urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately.

The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave. “Additionally, those advocating for a military takeover, as seen in a viral video, should be aware that such actions are treasonable under the Constitution. “The AFN is steadfastly committed to the preservation and advancement of our democracy and are loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The military remains focused on achieving its statutory responsibilities of protecting the nation’s integrity. “The relative peace being enjoyed today is a direct result of the President’s support for the military and the dedication of the AFN leadership.