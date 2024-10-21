ITF congratulates Nigeria on global compliance milestone

The International Transport Workers’ Federation has lauded Nigeria on its attainment of a global compliance score of 75.5 percent under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Cape Town Convention.

In a Sunday statement, Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, said the congratulation was contained in a mail sent to his principal at the closing session of the 46th ITF Congress. “We congratulate Nigeria for attaining a 75.5 percent compliance score under the International Civil Aviation Organization-ICAO Convention,” Moshood quoted the mail to have read.

“This achievement offers Nigeria the platform to further develop a robust regional aviation industry based on the principles of decent work, economic development, and environmental sustainability.” He said the Forum lauded Keyamo for his commitment to helping Nigeria make the feat happen. “We thank the Nigerian government and Honourable Minister Festus Keyamo for his unwavering commitment to driving this progress.

We were honoured by his presence at the 46th ITF Congress and look forward to continued collaboration in advancing aviation standards globally,” the statement added.