Computer-Based WASSCE starts Friday, says WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says effective October 25, 2024, it will commence its Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CBWASSCE) for private candidates. The exercise is expected to last till December 20, 2024, the examination body said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The examination will adopt the hybrid mode of delivering the examination, which implies that the objective or multiple-choice questions would be rendered onscreen and candidates would be required to give their responses on the screen, while the essay and practical questions will be rendered on-screen, likewise, but candidates would have to give their responses using the answer booklets provided,” said a WAEC spokesperson, Adesina Fadekemi.

Meanwhile, the examination diet has provided an option for candidates. Who wish to use Paper and Pen mode, for the whole examination papers. The Council informed all intending candidates that the registration period has been extended to Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

“Similarly, the ‘Walk-in-Candidate’ opportunity (for candidates who register 24 hours before the particular paper of their choice is due to be taken) will be open at the end of the registration,” the body said.