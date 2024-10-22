FCCPC engages DisCos over prepaid meter phase-out

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has taken action in response to growing concerns about the impending phase-out of Unistar prepaid meters by Ikeja Electric Plc and other electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

FCCPC in a statement on Tuesday by its Director of Special Duties (and Strategic Communication), Ondaje ljagwu, said there were widespread consumer complaints on the issue. The move, set to take effect on November 14, 2024, has triggered widespread anxiety among consumers, primarily due to uncertainties surrounding the cost of replacing the meters and potential exposure to estimated billing during the transition period.

The FCCPC has noted rising consumer apprehension, particularly regarding the possibility of consumers being required to pay for new meters and the potential for being placed on estimated billing, which would contravene existing regulations. “Further concerns relate to the possibility of consumers being placed on arbitrary estimated billing during this transition, which would violate existing rules,” FCCPC said. “These concerns have been worsened by insufficient communication from the Discos about the phase-out process, leading to uncertainty and distrust.

“In line with its mandate to protect consumers and promote fairness in the Nigerian marketplace, the FCCPC is actively engaging key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), and the eleven (11) DisCos.” The Unistar prepaid meters, first introduced more than a decade ago, will no longer be supported due to necessary technological upgrades, including the Token Identifier (TID) rollover issue, Ikeja Electric announced recently.