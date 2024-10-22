Senate investigates NDLEA’s allegations against lawmaker

The Senate has announced a six-man ad-hoc committee to investigate recent allegations levelled against Sen. Ashiru Oyelola representing Kwara South. The committee is expected to summon the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to explain the recent allegations.

It would be recalled that the NDLEA had days ago alleged that Senator Ashiru’s house in Ilorin, Kwara State, was raided, and illicit drugs were found. The accusation followed contributions by Senator Ashiru on the floor of the Senate on the 15th of October, during a debate on the Bill to establish the National Institute for Drug Awareness and Rehabilitation, where the 68-year-old senator described the NDLEA as “the most corrupt and compromised agency.”

Senator Ashiru who during plenary came under order 42, raised allegations by the NDLEA in its press statement issued on October 21, describing it as an act of witch-hunting. He noted that the agency singled him out for personal attacks and impugned his privilege as a senator to freely contribute to debates on the floor of the Senate.

He further stated that the agency has resorted to subterfuge and gas-lighting, viewing it as an attempt to cow the Senate of its rights to freely debate issues of National interest and hear opinions on the floor.