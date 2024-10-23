SEOF, Northern Governors support victims of Jigawa tanker explosion

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) joins well-meaning Nigerians to support Jigawa State with a whooping sum of ₦150 million following the devastating fuel tanker explosion in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area, which claimed over 170 lives and left several others injured.

The Foundation in company of a high-powered delegation of Governors and Deputy governors from Nigeria’s northern states, led by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya. The delegation included the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, and Deputy Governors representing Katsina, Taraba, Borno, Kebbi and Yobe states.

Speaking at the commiseration visit, SEOF’s Chief of Staff, AIG Chris Okey Ezike Rtd who represented the Founder – Sir Dr Emeka Offor, expressed the foundation’s solidarity with the people of Jigawa State during this difficult period. “The Foundation firmly stands with the Government and people of Jigawa State in these trying times,” he stated. “Before this tragic incident, we had planned a visit to Jigawa over the flood disaster which devastated parts of the state but we weren’t done with preparations before the devastating news. “We cannot question God. He knows best. But Sir Dr Emeka Offor and the Foundation have asked me to tell you that we stand with you during this difficult moment.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Governors Forum, pledged continued support to Jigawa State. The Forum’s members have collectively agreed to contribute ₦50 million each to support the state’s recovery efforts. Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, including a previous ₦100 million donation from the Kano State Government, assuring that all funds would be properly utilized to support victims and their families.

The tragic incident has sparked an unprecedented wave of solidarity from both private organizations and state governments in a demonstration of unity and brotherhood among Nigerians.