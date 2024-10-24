FG to prosecute nine over Akpabio’s impeachment rumour

The Federal Government has filed a six-count charge against nine defendants for allegedly publishing false information on October 16, 2024, that the Department of State Services (DSS) laid siege to the National Assembly with a view to effecting the impeachment of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/555/2024 was filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 21, by the Deputy Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, A. A. Yusuf.

Listed as defendants are the Incorporated Trustee of Order Paper (on whose online platform the false information was allegedly published), Oke Epia (founder/publisher and Executive Director of Order Paper), Tony Okeke Ofodile (Head of Operations), Edna Bill Ulaeto (Admin/Finance Executive) and Elizabeth Atime (National Assembly lead reporter, author of report).

Others are Regina Udo (Coordinator of Programmes), Leah Twaki (Social Media Executive), Idongesit Joseph Ekoh (Admin Support) and Edoesomi Sharon Omonegho (National Assembly correspondent).