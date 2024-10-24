World Polio Day: WHO urges robust surveillance, immunization to tackle virus

The World Health Organization, WHO has expressed confidence that polio will be eradicated when stakeholders maintain vigilant through robust surveillance systems, respond rapidly with high quality vaccination campaigns and improve routine immunization coverage. WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti who stated this in a message for the 2024 World Polio Day warned that setbacks could occur when there is no vigilance. “World Polio Day finds us at a pivotal moment in our mission to eradicate polio. We are now closer than ever to a polio-free Africa, but much work remains.

“As I prepare my transition from my role as World Health Organization´s Regional Director for Africa, I find myself reflecting on our journey to fight against polio. This is not just a reflection on a decade of challenges and triumphs, but a meditation on the human spirit’s capacity to overcome adversity through shared purpose and commitment. “It is a journey marked by the determination of countless individuals across the continent, governments, healthcare workers, and communities that have brough us closer than ever to the dream of an Africa free of all forms of polio, a virus that can cause paralysis and death in a matter of days.

“This year, our region has reached significant milestones, including the notable success of Madagascar, which has now gone a full year without detecting circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1). In Southern Africa, we marked the closure of the imported wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) outbreak that was declared in 2022. “The swift and coordinated efforts of Malawi, Mozambique, and neighboring countries Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe also inspire optimism. These achievements highlight the strength of joint action, the resilience of our communities, and the unwavering dedication of frontline health workers. “Data equally bear out these results. When comparing them from 2023 and 2024 (as of 31 August for each year), cVDPV1 detections have decreased by 96%, while cVDPV2 detections have dropped by 65% in the African Region.

“It is important to recognize that the countries in the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel have also united to tackle a new and pressing challenge: the continued transmission of circulating variant polio type 2 (cVDPV2). “Despite substantial efforts, the virus persists in these regions, fueled by factors like insecurity, limited access to healthcare, and high levels of population movement. In 2024 alone, 134 polio type 2 detections (both in the environment and in affected people, as of September 5th) have been reported jointly in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Niger and Nigeria. “Strong political commitment is crucial to the fight against polio. Acknowledging the urgent need for renewed collaboration, especially along borders, government leaders, WHO, UNICEF, and other partners joined forces in July and August 2024 to develop a coordination plan aimed at eradicating variant poliovirus in the above countries.

“As a result, nearly 70 million children in high-risk areas in those countries have been vaccinated since the beginning of the year. Vigilance is also critical. We need to enhance surveillance, especially in underserved areas, and accelerate our response to any new detections. Equally important is the need to scale up high-quality vaccination campaigns. “The latest Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) of the Global Polio Eradication Imitative (GPEI) report also underscores the need for enhanced community engagement. In many regions, especially those affected by insecurity or social mistrust, it is community health workers who make the difference between success and failure.

“We must continue to support these local heroes, ensuring they have the resources and training needed to reach every child with life-saving vaccines. “The rapid advancement of polio diagnostics and sequencing technologies is another significant step forward in our eradication efforts and beyond. Thanks to ongoing trainings across Africa, especially in South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Kenya, laboratory capacity has grown. This allows for faster identification and response to outbreaks. “I would like to commend these improvements, while urging us to keep up this momentum, particularly in adapting new methods to detect poliovirus earlier and more efficiently.

“Our goals are clear. We must remain vigilant through robust surveillance systems, respond rapidly with high quality vaccination campaigns, improve routine immunization coverage, and ensure that the polio program’s infrastructure continues to benefit other public health priorities. Progress is real, but setbacks can occur when we lose vigilance. “As I transition, I call on all governments, partners, and communities to recommit to this cause. Let us honor the sacrifices and dedication of the health workers, community leaders, and families who make this progress possible. “Our success is not just Africa’s—it is the world’s. With sustained momentum, strong leadership, and global solidarity, a polio-free future is within our reach. Together, we can attain a polio-free world”.