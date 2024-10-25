‘End insecurity now! Do you hear? Defence Minister orders Northwest troops

The Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru on Friday charged troops fighting banditry in the Northwest to intensify ongoing onslaught against banditry in the region and to keep the roads safe for motorists. The minister was addressing the troops stationed at the Gurbin Baure, a border between Katsina and Zamfara States, assuring readiness of the Federal Government to continue to ensure the provision of welfare for the troops and their equipment.

Badaru who was on an official visit to Northwest to assess the security deployment mounted along notoriously attacked Zaria-Gusau, Gusau-Jibia and Katsina roads, expressed optimism that banditry will end as quickly as possible, going by the progress being recorded by the troops on a daily basis. He therefore solicited more support from the general public to win the war. “The progress we are recording so far indicates that the troops have the capacity and will to end the menace. We thank them for the effort so far.

“For the last few months, there has been progress every day and I believe that all the states are cooperating in ending banditry in the northwest. We need a lot of support from the general public. “I came by road to assess our deployment there. Zaria-Gusau Road has been very notorious for kidnappers. “We have strategised and improved our deployment there and I am impressed with what I see in ending consistent attack of motorists in the area.

“And from Gusau-Jibia and Katsina, is also another road being attacked regularly and I fly it today and we agree on what to do to stop the attack which the troops are doing”, he stated.