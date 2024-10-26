Vigilantes with sticks, local swords provide security as police shun Kano LG poll

Officials of local vigilante groups were seen holding sticks and locally forged swords as they provided security for the residents in the ongoing local government elections in Kano State on Saturday. As of the time of filing this report, police officers were nowhere in sight at the polling units.

However, our correspondent on ground noted that some members of the local security officials were, however, seen clutching sticks and locally forged swords, while standing behind the residents as they get set to cast their votes. As of the time of filing this report, electoral officials have started arriving at polling units for the elections.

This was after the Kano State High Court granted the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) the authority to proceed with the local government elections, nullifying all attempts by political parties to stop the exercise.

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji who presided over the case, ruled that KANSIEC is empowered by the Constitution to conduct, supervise, and oversee local government elections across the 44 local government areas (LGAs) in Kano State. The case was brought by KANSIEC against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 other political parties.