555 victims of jungle justice recorded in Nigeria in 10 years — Amnesty International

Global rights group Amnesty International has expressed concern over the escalation of mob violence which, it said, emboldens impunity in Nigeria. In a new report, the rights group said at least 555 victims of mob violence were recorded in Nigeria in the last decade.

Amnesty International said the upsurge in blasphemy killings was fueled by alleged incitement of clerics. “The failure of the Nigerian authorities to protect lives has led to a growing escalation of mob violence over the last decade, as people increasingly take law into their hands and carry out so-called ‘jungle justice’,” said Amnesty International Nigeria in the new report.

The group said enforcement failures exacerbated the wave of mob violence in Nigeria as victims accused of theft, blasphemy, shoplifting and witchcraft are beaten, tortured and killed with impunity and suspected perpetrators almost always get away with it. “Between January 2012 to August 2023, Amnesty International recorded at least 555 victims of mob violence, from 363 documented incidents across Nigeria. “Over the period of this investigation at least 57 people were killed by violent mobs; 32 were burnt alive, 2 persons were buried alive, while 23 people were tortured to death. Many cases of mob killings in remote areas go unreported.

“The menace of mob violence is perhaps one of the biggest threats to the right to life in Nigeria. The fact that these killings have been happening for a long time, with few cases investigated and prosecuted, highlights the authorities’ shocking failure to uphold and fulfil their obligation to protect people from harm and violence,” said Director Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi.