Deputy Speaker Kalu distributes grants to vulnerable rural dwellers in Abia

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and representative of Bende Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has launched a new initiative to support indigent and vulnerable residents in his constituency. The program, named the “Family Support Grant for Rural Dwellers,” aims to alleviate hardship among rural populations by providing cash grants. The distribution began on October 25, 2024, at Akanu Item, where over 1,200 beneficiaries received assistance from a multimillion-naira fund. Mr. Emma Trumps Eke, Director General of the Benjamin Kalu Foundation, indicated that this grant program will operate monthly and in phases, reaching different groups over time.

Eke explained that 80 individuals from each of the 13 wards were selected for the grant, facilitated by local traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders involved in the Hon. Benjamin Kalu Movement. He noted that some legislative aides contributed to the fund from their salaries, reinforcing the community effort behind the initiative. “This noble idea emerged from the current economic challenges,” Eke said. “For many in rural areas, this grant can jumpstart petty trading, with the potential to provide essential support for families.”

Beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude. Chief Ihendu John Ogba praised Kalu’s efforts, suggesting that such goodwill could pave the way for his future political success. Mrs. Comfort Chukwu plans to invest her grant in farming, while petty trader Mrs. Mba Ijeoma Precious highlighted how the funds would bolster her business. Lady Philomena Ikwuegu, the state woman leader of the Benjamin Kalu Foundation, emphasized the significance of the grants during these tough times, underscoring the impact of Kalu’s philanthropic work in the community.