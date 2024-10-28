Nigeria secures key leadership positions in CoSPAL

In a significant development for Nigeria, two high-ranking officials have been elected to leadership positions within the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL). Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee, while Dapo Oyewole, the Senior Special Assistant on International Cooperation, has been elected Secretary-General.

The elections occurred during the 2nd General Assembly of CoSPAL, which convened on October 26, 2024, bringing together over 100 representatives from across the continent, including 15 Speakers and Presidents of National Legislatures. Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Bagbin, was re-elected as chairman of the forum. CoSPAL, established in 2020, aims to enhance collaboration among African legislative bodies to tackle shared challenges and promote democratic development. Gbajabiamila, a founding member and the first chairman, expressed pride in Nigeria’s continued leadership role.

Representing Nigeria at the assembly, Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu advocated for the election of Nigerian officials to fill two of the five positions allocated to West Africa. He also made crucial recommendations for amendments to CoSPAL’s Constitution, including the establishment of a periodic review process for the Secretariat’s performance and clarifications on membership termination.

These proposals were voted on and adopted by the assembly, emphasizing the collective effort to strengthen governance across African nations. The newly elected officials will be inaugurated on October 27, marking a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s influence in African legislative affairs.