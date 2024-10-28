Reps member in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a lawmaker for assaulting a driver in the nation’s capital. Police spokesperson for the Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed that Alex Mascot Ikwechegh “is at the Maitama Police Station undergoing questioning”.

In a statement on Monday, the Command said the Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya reported the matter to the Command. In a now-viral video, the House of Representatives member was seen slapping the Bolt driver.

Ikwechegh represents Aba North & South Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A furious Ikwechegh was captured in the video in casual wear as he lounged in his compound somewhere in the FCT on Sunday evening.