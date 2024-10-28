Rivers APC condemns lawsuit challenging LG allocations

The Rivers state chapter of the APC led by the reinstated Chairman, Emeka Beke has condemned the lawsuit instituted by a chieftain of the party, Tony Okocha seeking to stop funds allocation to the local government councils.

Making this known via a Press statement, the party’s spokesman, Darlington Nwauju reiterated that Tony Okocha and his caretaker committee had been sacked but have continued to parade themselves against a subsisting court judgement.

In the scathing statement, Mr Nwauju further accused Tony Okocha of not meaning well for the state and being after frustrating the councils because they no longer have access to their funds.

This is coming in the wake of a press briefing over the weekend where Okocha admitted to going to court to stop funds allocation to the councils over what he described as a faulty process.