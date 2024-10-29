AFCON Qualifier: CAF announces dates for Super Eagles final matches

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Nov. 14 and 18 for Nigeria’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

A statement on Tuesday by NFF, Match-day 5 clash with Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Nov. 14 will kick off at 8 p.m., Nigeria time. CAF has appointed Issa Sy from Senegal as the referee, his compatriots Djibril Camara, Nouha Bangoura and El Hadji Amadou Sy will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official, respectively.

Rene Williams Sere from Cote d’ Voire will be the commissioner while Angolan Inacio Manuel Candido will be referee assessor.

The Matchday 6 encounter with Rwanda will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Nov. 18. CAF has also appointed Moroccan match officials for the game, with Samir Guezzaz as the referee for the encounter, which kicks off at 5 p.m.

Zakaria Brinsi, Abdessamad Abertoune and Kech Chaf Mustapha will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official, respectively. Prosper Harrison Addo from Ghana will be the commissioner while Somalian Ali Mohamed Ahmed will be the referee assessor.