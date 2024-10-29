Air Force’s strikes kill terrorists in Borno

Air component of Operation Hadin Kai has neutralised cores of Boko Haram terrorists at two locations in Bula Marwa in Borno State. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the operations happened on October 25.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said Bula Marwa was identified as a high-level meeting site for Boko Haram’s notorious figures, hence Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions further confirmed heightened terrorist activity. Akinboyewa, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said fighter jets were dispatched to the location for an air interdiction mission after the IRS revealed an influx of motorcycles and gatherings of combatants across the site.

“On arrival, ISR footage captured suspected terrorists assembling at a rendezvous point on 12 motorcycles,” the statement read. “The motorcycles were then traced to a primary meeting location where additional terrorists had been waiting. Accordingly, the first airstrike was executed, effectively engaging the target area. “Moments later, ISR aircraft loitering in the vicinity observed several terrorists returning to assess the damage and evacuate their wounded combatants. “In response, NAF air assets conducted follow-up strikes, neutralising additional terrorists,” he said.

Akinboyewa said additional ISR was conducted in the area the same day, identifying another group of terrorists gathering under a large tree at a second meeting site. According to him, the NAF air assets launched a precision airstrike on the location, achieving a direct hit and neutralising numerous terrorists.