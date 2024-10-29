Man City and Spain midfielder Rodri wins men’s Ballon d’Or

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the men’s Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best footballer of the year – for the first time. The 28-year-old, who lost just one game last season for club and country, is the first Spanish player to win the men’s award since 1960 and the first Premier League player to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

Rodri, who helped Spain win Euro 2024 in July, was awarded the prize in Paris on Monday. He also won the Premier League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup with City. Rodri, the first player in the club’s history to win the Ballon d’Or, claimed the award ahead of Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was third – the highest an English player has finished since Frank Lampard’s second place in 2005.

Rodri is the third England-based player to win, following Manchester United’s George Best in 1968 and Liverpool’s Michael Owen in 2001. Real Madrid won the award for club of the year and their manager Carlo Ancelotti was the winner of the men’s coach of the year award, but there was no-one from the club present to receive the prizes. It was reported earlier on Monday that Real Madrid were boycotting the ceremony after reports Vinicius would not win the Ballon d’Or. “A very special day for me, my family and my country,” said Rodri, who appeared on stage on crutches after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September.

“Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi [Hernandez], Iker [Casillas], Sergio Busquets, so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder.”