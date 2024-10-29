States’ compliance with ₦70,000 minimum wage satisfactory — SGF

The Federal Government has appealed to state governments yet to comply with the new National Minimum Wage Act and commence paying the new N70,000 minimum wage to do so. After a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, applauded those states that have commenced paying workers the new minimum wage.

Akume said, “The issue of the new minimum wage has always been central to the thinking of the government of President Bola Tinubu, and that was why he quickly put in place a tripartite arrangement to look at all the issues, and this was properly carried out.

“The governors were represented. The Federal Government was represented. The Organised Private Sector was also part of it. So we arrived at the new minimum wage.

“We are very satisfied with it. And, some state governments have started implementing. Others have even gone beyond N70,000. So I believe that there’s no problem with that whatsoever. “We applaud those who have started, and those who have not started, we just want to appeal to them to start the payment.”