Akpabio chides Senator for praising Bianca’s beauty during screening 

Senate President Godswill Akpabio cautioned Senator Osita Ngwu for praising the beauty of Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu during a ministerial screening on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday. Bianca, like six other ministerial nominees screened by the Senate, read her credentials before the red chamber and was subsequently quizzed by the lawmakers. She was screened for the post of Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

When Akpabio opened the floor for questions, Ngwu, who currently serves as the Senator representing Enugu West District in the 10th National Assembly, started by applauding Bianca’s beauty to which he attracted a rebuke. “Mr President, the beautiful nominee standing before us,” the lawmaker said.

“Restrict yourself to the resume. Forget this word beautiful,” Akpabio interjected jocularly. “She didn’t put in the CV that she is beautiful.” The conversation between Ngwu and Akpabio caused a ripple of laughter among Senators. Ngwu thereafter proceeded to laud the profile and competence of the nominee.

On his part, Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senator representing Abia South District, said Bianca’s competence and ability to perform was not in doubt. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating the “mother” of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as a minister. “By bringing an APGA person to be a minister has already started a unity government and national integration,” Abaribe said.

The nominee was subsequently asked to take a bow. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu is an accomplished diplomat, lawyer, businesswoman and beauty pageant titleholder.