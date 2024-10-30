Man Utd can be unstoppable – Van Nistelrooy

Manchester United can be “unstoppable” but it will take time and hard work, says interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The former United and Netherlands striker will take charge for the first time when Leicester City visit Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last 16 on Wednesday. He was placed in temporary charge after Erik ten Hag’s sacking on Monday, with United 14th in the Premier League.

United have made an approach for Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, although he said on Tuesday that he has not made a decision on his future.