NAICOM sacks board, management of African Alliance Insurance

The National Insurance Commission has sacked the board and management of African Alliance Insurance Company. NAICOM announced this in a statement, saying it has taken over the Board and Management of African Alliance Insurance Plc effective Wednesday.

“This decision follows an extensive monitoring and review of the company’s financial condition, governance, and operational practices, which revealed significant concerns regarding its ability to continue operating in a safe and sound manner which has for some time now generated a lot of uncertainty over claims settlement and payment to annuitants under the company,” the statement read. “The Commission has therefore appointed an Interim Management Board to manage the affairs of African Alliance Insurance Plc. The composition of the Interim Board is as follows: Dr. Haruna Mustapha will serve as Chairman; Mr. Jacob Erhabor – MD/CEO; Mr. Wasiu Amao – Executive Director, Technical; Ms. Oremeyi Longe – Executive Director, Finance; Mr. Anthony Achebe – Non-Executive; Haj. Halimatu M. Khabeeb – Non-Executive Director.”

The regulator stated that the Interim Management Board will oversee the company’s operations, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and implement necessary reforms. “The Commission will work closely with all stakeholders, including annuitants, policyholders, employees, and investors, to minimize disruption and ensure continuity. “The objective of this takeover is to protect the interests of African Alliance Insurance Plc’s annuitants, policyholders, other stakeholders, and the broader insurance industry while ensuring the company’s return to stability and compliance.

“The Commission is committed to maintaining the stability and integrity of the Nigerian insurance industry. Our actions today demonstrate our resolve to address concerns and protect the annuitants, policyholders and public interest.”