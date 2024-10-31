All eyes on US TV networks for ‘high stakes’ election night

Facing a results vacuum that could grind on for weeks, US TV networks are preparing to fill the airwaves against a backdrop of unprecedented pressure to avoid mistakes and a torrent of disinformation. In 2020, it took four tense days for President Joe Biden’s victory to be announced.

This year, experts and observers will once again be waiting for the jigsaw puzzle of states to be declared for the Democrats or the Republicans one by one, and with them their Electoral College votes, 270 of which are needed to win.

“It’s all going to come down to seven really competitive swing states, and in a lot of those states, we’re not going to have sufficient data to make a projection until either late that evening, early the next day, or in some cases, it might be days after the election,” said Joe Lenski, executive vice president of Edison Research.

His organization will produce exit polls, projections and vote counts for the ABC, CBS, NBC News and CNN networks. In addition to a complex electoral system, the voting and counting procedures differ between regions. Lenski points to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two key swing states that do not start counting early votes until Election Day on November 5.

With no official results for weeks, it falls to the TV news networks to call states for either former president Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.