Major marketers dismiss fuel scarcity concerns

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has assured Nigerians of petrol availability and cautioned citizens against panic buying. In a statement on Wednesday, MEMAN boss Clement Isong said the association has a “significant stock of products” in its tanks and there were no issues with access to the stock.

“The benefit of diversification of supply and deregulation is that diligent marketers can plan and book in advance for their supply needs and make adequate adjustments and alternative arrangements in advance to avoid product outages. MEMAN does not envisage any outages of petroleum products in the immediate future or the near term.

“We urge the public not to panic-buy petroleum products, as our supply efficiency continues to improve, and logistics optimization begins to set in.

“MEMAN members shall continue to do all within their power to optimize their supply and logistics costs and efficiency to ensure the highest level of availability, accessibility and affordability for their customers in the increasingly competitive environment,” the statement read.