Man Utd to visit Spurs in Carabao Cup quarters

Manchester United will visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Holders Liverpool will visit Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in a London derby, while Newcastle United are at home to Brentford. The quarter-final ties will take place in the week of 16 December. It is the first time in 14 years there have been no EFL clubs in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Spurs beat Manchester City in the fourth round, while United – who beat Leicester 5-2 under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy – will hope to have Ruben Amorim in charge by then. The semi-finals will played across two legs in the week of 6 January and 3 February, with the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 16 March.

EFL Cup quarter-finals:

Tottenham v Manchester United

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Brentford

Southampton v Liverpool