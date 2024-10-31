NASS steps up war against drug abuse, seeks parents’ inclusion

The National Assembly has stepped up the war against drug abuse and trafficking by seeking for inclusion of parents. The joint call for parents’ inclusion in the war by the National Assembly came from its joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics during one-day sensitisation programme organised in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Drugs Monitoring (NANDRUM).

In his speech titled “Parents Inclusion in the Fight Against Drug Abuse and Reckless Behaviours “, the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the involvement of parents in the fight is fundamental. Akpabio, who was represented by the Deputy leader of the Senate, Senator Lola Ashiru, said the epidemic of drug abuse and trafficking, should be tackled right from the home front led by Parents.

“Getting parents involved in the fight against drug abuse is taking the battle to the basis and tackling the menace right from the home front since those indulging in it, come from different homes before hitting the streets as drug addicts or traffickers,” she said. Meanwhile, the upper chamber would begin a 10-day oversight from November 5 to 15.

Akpabio who made the announcement on Thursday during plenary, disclosed that the Senate would embark on two-week oversight visits in the intervening period and resume on November 19. The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) which is usually presented before the budget and 2025 appropriation bill is expected to be submitted by the executive upon their resumption.