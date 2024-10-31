Over ₦248bn crime proceeds recovered in one year — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered over ₦248bn in the last year. The commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, made this known on Thursday when he gave an update on the achievements of the anti-graft agency so far.

He added that the sum of over £53,000 and €172,000 were also recovered. €5,000 were also recovered for victims of crime in Spain, according to him. Uwajaren further added that the commission is taking its rapid response a notch higher as it will lead to a drop in cybercrime.

The commission has also secured more than 35 convictions for Naira abuse by Nigerians at social events. According to Uwajaren, three new directorates are set to emerge in Ekiti, Katsina and Anambra states.