Foreign Agency (GIZ) Seals Partnership with MAPOLY on Competence Based Training, donates Solar Facilities

The Management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta has received top delegates from education regulatory body, finance and foreign agency for collaborative competence based training for both staff and students. Mr. Christian Stehling, the team lead for German International Development Cooperation (Deutse Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit) (GIZ) disclosed that the agency came to inspect available facilities and recourses to carve a niche on areas of support needed in the Polytechnic.

In his welcome remarks, the Rector, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji stated that the approach of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to Skills beyond Degrees and Diplomas campaign should be holistically inculcated through a uniform template, such that, those in formal and informal sectors will be incorporated for global development. He added that the gesture extended by the GIZ will strengthen competence and capacity among members of Staff and Students who are in the related fields and by extension beneficial to the system. The inspecting team was comprised of representatives from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE); Engr. Bashir Datti, Ogun State Ministry of Education Science & Technology; Mr. Akinleye Olubori, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu from GIZ and Mrs. Afolabi Mariam from the Chambers of Commerce.

According to Alhaji Ibrahim, the major agenda of the German Agency was to train and provide facility support to qualified Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in conformity to global standard. He said, a preliminary forensic survey had been conducted on Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and found worthy to be a beneficiary amongst other Institutions in Nigeria, which prompted their visit. Going around the campus, the team was in company of the Director, Skill Development Center of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Ahmad Apampa, Acting Director, School of Engineering, Engr. Dr. Jide Adenekan for the facility visit to Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Electronics and Civil engineering departments. Other departments visited are Building Technology, Office Technology Management and Food Science Technology.

In their satisfactory remarks, members of the delegation commended the authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, and pledged to give necessary advice to GIZ to ratify the process for full inclusion of the Polytechnic in its programme beginning from January, 2025. As a tone of readiness, the Agency immediately offered to provide a solar power facility to the School of Engineering, which will serve all their laboratories and workshops during the training of the students. Earlier in April, 2023, the GIZ was in the Polytechnic to train about 300 students under the Skills Development for Youth Employment (SKYE) scheme in a bid to promoting Needs-Based Technical Vocational Education, Training and Youth Empowerment in Nigeria.

GIZ has branches in many other 54 countries, out of which 6 States in Nigeria are also beneficiaries; they are: Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Plateau, Adamawa and Abuja.