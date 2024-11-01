Manchester United appoint Amorim as head coach

Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach. The 39-year-old Portuguese, who will move to Old Trafford from Lisbon club Sporting on 11 November, has signed a contract until June 2027.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took charge on an interim basis after Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday, will stay on for the club’s next three fixtures. Amorim is the sixth permanent manager United have appointed since Sir Alex Ferguson’s 26-year reign ended with his retirement in 2013.

In a statement, the club said that “Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football”. Sporting confirmed in a statement that United have agreed to pay 11m euros (£9.25m) to trigger a release clause in Amorim’s contract. Amorim’s first fixture in charge of the Red Devils is set be on 24 November, after the international break, in the Premier League against newly promoted Ipswich.

His first home game will be against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on 28 November, with a league game against Everton the following weekend. United will announce who will be on Amorim’s coaching staff at a later date. After losing against rivals Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup on 3 August, Amorim has guided the side he led to last season’s Primeira Liga title through a 14-game unbeaten run. Amorim is due to be in the dugout on Friday when Sporting host Estrela in a league game (20:15 GMT).

Sporting are also at home in the Champions League on Tuesday when they play Manchester City. Amorim’s last game in charge is set to be against former club Braga in the league on 10 November, before European top-flight football pauses for Nations League games.