Nationwide Protest: Suspects brought for arraignments faint in court

Some suspects brought by the Nigeria police for arraignment have fainted before Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suspects, 75 in number between the ages of 12-15 are being charged with 10 counts of terrorism, an attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny over their participation in the nationwide protest.

They were allegedly arrested on August 3rd and had since been in detention before today. The case before the court was for arraignment and plea when some of the suspects fainted which made Justice Egwuatu rise abruptly.