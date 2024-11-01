TRENDING: Bobrisky removed from Amsterdam-bound flight

A trending video on X has shown social media personality Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, removed from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight on Thursday night. This was after Social commentator Isaac Fayose, the brother of former Ekiti State Governor, on Thursday, shared a photo of himself and Bobrisky as they boarded the same flight to London. “Look who’s on the same flight with me to London, @Bobrisky222,” Fayose shared on his Instagram handle.

However, in a viral video seen on X, Bobrisky was later removed from the flight, reportedly flying to London, by airport officials. After he was forcefully removed, the popular cross-dresser posted on his Instagram page to alert followers about the development. Bobrisky alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was responsible for his detention. He wrote, “Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured.”

The latest development comes after he was intercepted at the Sème border while allegedly attempting to flee the country on 22 October. The cross-dresser has been under investigation after an audio recording surfaced in which Bobrisky allegedly claimed he was permitted to serve his six-month jail term outside of Kirikiri prison due to “influential connections”. The controversy surrounding Bobrisky began in April 2024, when he was sentenced to six months in prison by the Federal High Court in Lagos for naira abuse.

The development comes after the Director of Public Affairs, EFCC Wilson Uwajaren, disclosed on Thursday, that the investigation of controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky’s allegations, was ongoing. Uwujaren while stating the achievements of the commission under Ola Olukoyede, said he could face a fresh charge from the commission if the allegations against the EFCC are false. Bobrisky had in a voice note shared by controversial social critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, allegedly said he bribed EFCC officers with N15m to drop money laundering charges against him.

Although the EFCC denied the allegations, it set up a committee to investigate the matter.