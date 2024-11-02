FG releases funds for payment of NASU, Federal retirees — AGF

The Federal Government has released funds for payment of withheld salaries of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Federal Universities (NASU). The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement in Abuja.

According to the OAGF, the FG has also released funds for the payment of benefits to retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS). The OAGF said payments to the Non-Academic Staff of Federal Universities had commenced and many have confirmed receipt. The office reiterated its commitment to efficiently cater for the well-being of Nigerian workers and retirees.

The development comes on the heels of the commencement of a nationwide strike by NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) on Sunday. Some of the issues that led to the industrial action, according to the unions, include problems of inconsistencies in payment with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), non-payment of earned allowances, and non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage and consequential adjustment, among others.

NASU and SSANU faulted the government for failing to implement an agreement it freely entered into with the unions. They also called on Nigerians and stakeholders in the university system, to prevail on the government to honour the agreement to avoid a ‘total breakdown of industrial harmony in the universities and inter-university centres.