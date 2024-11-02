Troops arrest wanted cross-border terrorist, foil N1.2bn crude oil theft

The Nigerian Army said troops in the North West have arrested a notorious terrorist leader known as Abubakar Ibrahim (AKA) Habu Dogo during the week. A statement signed by the Director Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba on Saturday said the development was a feat achieved in the ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations which has continued to degrade the combat capacity of terrorists across the country.

Habu Dogo, a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic due to his cross-border terrorist activities, was arrested in Rumji Village in the Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto. Similarly, troops in the South East arrested 7 IPOB /ESN terrorists commanders and operatives.

According to the statement, the IPOB/ ESN terror operatives arrested include; Dr Nnamdi Chukwudoze and Chigozie Ezetoha (AKA Chapet) arrested in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. Others are, Ngozi Chukwuka and Oyekachi Ohia arrested in Umuahia South LGA of Abia States. Additional IPOB operatives arrested are Ifeanyi Eze, Augustine Udemba, and Onyedikachi Udemba, who were arrested in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State. Elijah Mmaduipeya Obumneke was arrested in Orsu LGA of Imo State.

Overall, during the period under review, troops neutralised 187 and arrested 262 persons.

Troops also arrested 39 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 147 kidnapped hostages. In the South-South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of about N1.2bn. Furthermore, troops recovered 205 assorted weapons and 5,241 assorted ammunition. A breakdown of the weapons recovered includes two G3 rifles, two PKT guns, 89 AK47 rifles, 22 fabricated rifles, 22 Dane guns, two FN rifles, two pistols, two fabricated revolver pistols, 27 locally made pistols, 19 pump action guns, two pump action shotgun, one DICON pistol, eight double barrel guns, one barreta pistol and 32 magazines.

Others are 1,862 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,244 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 131 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 959 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 352 rounds of 9mm ammo, 51 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ball ammo, 662 live cartridges, two baofeng radios, six vehicles, 29 motorcycles, and 55 mobile phones, amongst other items.