LP fails to win a seat as ZLP sweeps Abia LG polls

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has swept the local government elections in Abia State, winning 15 of the 17 chairmanship posts, leaving the ruling Labour Party (LP) without a seat. The Young Progressives Party (YPP) recorded victories in the two remaining local government areas of the South-East state – Ugwunagbo and Osisioma Ngwa.

The chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) George Chima made the declaration at the agency’s head office in Umuahia, Abia State capital on Saturday. While highlighting the significance of the election, the ABSIEC boss said, “We have carried out the duty we were inaugurated on September 5 to undertake.

“It was not an easy task, but we went out on our way to create awareness about the elections across the state. “It must be noted that, in recent times, this commission has not conducted an election where over 12 political parties took part. This on its own is a plus to the commission.”

The ABSIEC boss, while describing the polls as free, fair, and credible, said they successfully took place across 17 LGAs. “I congratulate the winners and the losers too because, in any election, there must be winners and losers,” Chima said.

“The most important thing is that Abia has been peaceful and I want the peace to continue. I appreciate the security agencies for their support, and political parties for playing the game according to the rules”.