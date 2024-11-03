NDLEA seizes cocaine worth N4bn at Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized cocaine consignments worth N4bn at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. The NDLEA said its operatives recovered the 845 wraps of cocaine weighing 18.72 kilogrammes from an international drug syndicate that operates between Brazil, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

“The drug consignments worth Four Billion Four Hundred and Ninety-Two Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N4,492,800,000) in street value were recovered from two lavatories of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft during the post-landing cleaning of the cabin of flight ET900 from Addis Ababa to Lagos on Tuesday 29th October 2024,” NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi said in a Sunday statement.

Babafemi said the consignments were “wrapped in nine polythene bags and hidden in the waste collectors in the two rear lavatories of the aircraft, from where they were recovered after the MMIA Strategic Command of NDLEA was alerted about the strange objects. “No fewer than 30 suspects have so far been grilled in connection with the seizure.”

The seized drugs were conveyed from Brazil to Ethiopia through ingestion and excreted in Addis Ababa by a set of couriers while some other traffickers picked them up and attempted to smuggle them into Nigeria through the Lagos airport before their attempt was frustrated with the cooperation of the airline’s authorities and other airport stakeholders, the agency said. Similarly, the NDLEA said “efforts by some drug trafficking syndicates to export 2.928kg cocaine, cannabis, and tramadol 225mg concealed in body cream containers, and pieces of artwork to Australia, the United Arab Emirate, and the United Kingdom through some courier companies in Lagos were also blocked by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, on Monday 28th October.

“At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday 29th October intercepted 754, 000 pills of tapentadol and acetaminophen 225mg worth Five Hundred and Twenty-Five Million Naira (N525, 000,000) in a targeted and watch-listed container from India during a joint examination with men of Customs Service and other security agencies.