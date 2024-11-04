EndBadGovernance: Brekete Radio shuts down in protest of detained minors

A human rights radio and television station based in Abuja, Brekete Family has temporarily shut down its station in protest of the detention of minors involved in the #EndBadGovernance protest. The minors who were arrested during the August 2024 nationwide hunger and hardship protests have been in detention. They were arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja last week, and later granted bail of N10 million each.

An official statement released by the prominent media station on X on Monday confirmed the partial shutdown. The statement read, “Human Rights Radio and Television (Brekete Family) shuts down partially in protest of the Nigerian government’s detention of underage children. “This decision reflects our deep commitment to defending the rights of the vulnerable and holding authorities accountable. “We call on all well-meaning Nigerians and international bodies to join us in demanding the immediate and unconditional release of these children.

“Until justice is served, we stand firm in solidarity with the voiceless.” The arrest of the minors has since sparked widespread condemnation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with many, including prominent politicians such as Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku calling for their release. Civil society groups and rights activists have also criticised the police and the government over the matter.

On Saturday, the Nigerian Correctional Service refuted claims that juvenile defendants from the protests were detained in adult custodial facilities at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.