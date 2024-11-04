‘I apologised and feel responsible’ – Fernandes on Ten Hag sacking

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes says he spoke to sacked manager Erik ten Hag and apologised for not doing more to stop him losing his job. The Dutchman was dismissed on Monday following United’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which left them 14th in the table.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford means they have climbed a place, but the situation will not be a positive one when Ruben Amorim arrives from Sporting during this month’s international break. Ten Hag made Fernandes his captain at United and stuck with the midfielder despite intense criticism at times. And the Portuguese midfielder said the players needed to take some of the responsibility.

Having not scored this season until he converted a second-half penalty to put United in front against Chelsea, Fernandes felt the pain more than most. “It is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes,” he told Sky Sports. “You have to take some of the blame on yourself because it is the team that is not doing so well and it is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players.

“I spoke to the manager and apologised. We are not scoring goals and I feel responsible. I normally score a lot of goals but I always give 100% and he is aware of that.”