Tinubu, Ministers-designate, families arrive Aso Rock for swearing-in

President Bola Tinubu and the ministerial-designates and their families have arrived at the Council Chambers in Abuja for their swearing-in. They are seated at the Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa waiting for the commencement of the ceremony. While the Chamber is not yet filled, other ministers and dignitaries are expected at the venue.

On Sunday, the presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga had said the ministerial nominees would be screened on Monday. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will swear in the new seven ministers tomorrow Monday. The Ministers are Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs,” he said.

“Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State Education.” Last week, the Senate screened the ministerial nominees days after President Bola Tinubu appointed them and forwarded their names to the lawmakers for confirmation.

Their appointment followed calls for the reshuffling of the cabinet owing largely to the harsh economic climate in Nigeria.

Tinubu dismissed five ministers and nominated seven others. He also re-assigned 10 ministers to fresh portfolios. Tinubu had appointed 48 persons as ministers in August 2023, about three months after he was sworn in as president. But calls for a rejig of the cabinet reached new levels owing to the harsh economy. Just a little over a year after their appointment, Tinubu heeded the demands and reshuffled his cabinet in what is expected to bolster his administration.