You’re called to rescue Nigeria, Tinubu tells newly-sworn in Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has called on the newly-appointed ministers to see their work as a call for service. Tinubu said this at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday when he swore in seven ministers into the cabinet. He thanked them for heeding the call for service and described their acceptance as a “very serious commitment “.

“The moment is challenging. The present situation calls for a very serious commitment. Yours is a duty to serve and that is what you’ve got to do,” Tinubu said at the event. “I really appreciate the fact that you have taken the oath of office and are ready to serve your nation at the time we are facing the challenges of economic growth and other items like security challenges and others.

“It is not easy to find just the unique people that will surrender their lives, freedoms, and other responsibilities to serve their nation anytime in this time of challenges. I am sincerely happy that you have done that and that you are here today to be part to be a very committed team of Nigerians who have been working tirelessly since 17 months ago that we assumed the responsibility of governing this country. You are called upon to join the team to rescue this country.”

Those sworn in include Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as the Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs. Others are Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development), Yusuf Abdullahi Ata (Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development), and Suwaiba Said Ahmad as the Minister of State Education.

The swearing-in ceremony took place weeks after Tinubu nominated them as ministers. Their names were immediately sent to the Senate which screened and confirmed their nomination. In his cabinet reshuffle, Tinubu also sacked five ministers and assigned new portfolios to 10 others.