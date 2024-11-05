BREAKING: Tinubu promotes acting COAS Oluyede to Lieutenant General Rank

President Bola Tinubu has decorated the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Olufemi Oluyede with a higher rank of Lieutenant General. Sources in the Villa confirmed the development on Tuesday. If confirmed by the Senate, Oluyede will become the substantive army chief, permanently replacing Lagbaja.

The acting COAS was promoted from the rank of Major General to Lieutenant General, days after he was appointed as acting army chief by the President. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga announced Oluyede’s appointment on October 30, 2024, after weeks of the rumoured death of army chief Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja. The Defence Headquarters has since denied the rumours of Lagbaja’s death, saying he is on leave.

“Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja,” Onanuga said in a statement. Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna. 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th Regular Course.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020. Oluyede has held many commands since his commissioning as an officer. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School. General Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.

Oluyede has earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations. These include the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.