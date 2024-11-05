EndBadGovernance: We welcome release of minors, says Kano Govt

Officials of the Kano State Government led by the spokesman to the Governor, Sanusi Bature have welcomed the decision of the Federal High Court which struck out the charges against some #EndBadGovernance protesters arrested in Kano.

The team were at the court in Abuja to show solidarity with the teenagers who are being moved to the Presidential Villa, where they will be officially handed over to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf. They will be moved to Kano later today by Air in the evening for rehabilitation and subsequent handover to their families.

The Trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on Tuesday, struck out the suit against the minors following an application by the counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation, M. D Abubakar, to take over and discontinue the suit.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) Mohammed Abubakar had at the proceedings announced the exercise of his power of section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to take over the case from the Inspector General of Police.

After granting the request by Justice Egwuatu, the AGF proceeded to request the invocation of the same section of the Constitution to discontinue the trial of the 119 accused persons.