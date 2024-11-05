The national grid has suffered another collapse, according to the official handle of the Nigeria National Grid on X. The development comes after the grid collapsed three times in one week towards the end of last month. This brings grid disturbance incidences to nine in 2024 alone.

“BREAKING: National Grid suffers another setback. Restoration soon!“, @NationalGridNg tweeted around 3 PM on Tuesday. As of 2:45 PM, hourly generation readings from power generation companies such as Afam IV & V were 0 MW, Afam VI. 0 MW, Azura-EDO 0 MW, Dadinkowa. 0 MW, Delta 0 MW, Egbin 0 MW, Geregu 0 MW, Geregu-NIPP. 0 MW, Ibom-Power. 0 MW, Jebba 0 MW, Kainji 0 MW, Odukpani. 0 MW, Okpai. 0 MW, Olorunsogo. 0 MW, Olorunsogo-NIPP. 0 MW, Omoku. 0 MW, Omotosho. 0 MW, Paras 0 MW, Rivers IPP. 0 MW, and Shiroro. 0 MW.

The total megawatts was zero at the time of filing this report. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had yet to confirm the latest incident, leaving Nigerians in the dark as to the reason behind this round of blackouts.

On February 4, Nigeria experienced its first blackout of 2024 when the national grid collapsed at approximately 11:51 AM. The TCN-managed grid saw its capacity plummet from 2,407 megawatts to just 31MW by noon, and it completely shut down by 1 PM.