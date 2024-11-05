Neymar plays down injury concern in second game back

Neymar has played down concerns after picking up a fresh injury in his second appearance for Al-Hilal following a year out. The 32-year-old Brazil striker was substituted 86 minutes into the Saudi Arabian club’s 3-0 win against Iranian side Esteghlal in the Asian Champions League Elite on Monday.

“It felt like a cramp, only very strong. I’m going to have some tests and I hope it’s nothing too serious,” the Brazilian said on Instagram. “It’s normal for this to happen after a year. The doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes.”

Neymar had a prolonged spell on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023.

He has played only seven matches for Al-Hilal since his move from Paris St-Germain in August 2023.