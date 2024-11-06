UPDATED: Tinubu announces death of Chief of Army Staff Lagbaja

President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, at age 56. According to a statement released by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness. He, however, did not disclose the illness.

President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time. He wished Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation. Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff for one year and four months following his appointment to the position by President Tinubu in June 2023.

His military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course. Lt. General Lagbaja also served as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.