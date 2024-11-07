Acting COAS Oluyede pays condolence visit to Lagbaja’s family

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has paid a condolence visit to Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, the widow of the late army chief, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja. Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a brief illness. He was 56 years old.

A day after his death, Oluyede led a delegation of top military brass to commiserate with the Lagbaja family. This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu. He said Oluyede was accompanied on the visit to the Flag Staff House, Niger Barracks Abuja, resistance of COAS by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, and General Officers Commanding of the Nigerian Army.

The acting COAS extolled his gallantry, dedication, and legacies throughout his service years in the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

“It is with a huge sense of loss, albeit responsibility that I, on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army commiserate with Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, the children and the entire Lagbaja clan over the passing of our dogged, gallant and extremely dedicated leader Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja (Nigerian Army Medal) the Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army,” he said.