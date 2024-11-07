DisCos increase meter prices

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have jerked up metre prices, months after a similar move. The new price regime will begin on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, according to posts on social media platforms of the various DisCos. With the recent move, the price of a single-phase metre has jumped from around ₦117,000 to about ₦149,800. This is dependent on the DisCo and the metre vendor.

A check indicated that the Eko DisCo put the price of its single-phase metre between ₦135,987.5 and ₦161,035 and pegged that of a three-phase meter between ₦226,600 and ₦266,600.

The Abuja DisCo said the price range for a single-phase metre is from ₦123,130.53–₦147,812.5 and ₦206,345.65–₦236,500 for three-phase metres. Similarly, the Kano Electricity Distribution put ₦127,925–₦129,999 as the price range for a single-phase metre while three-phase metres cost between ₦223,793–₦235,425. The Kaduna DisCo put its price for a single-phase metre between N131,150 and ₦142,548.94 and ₦220,375—₦232,008.04 for three-phase metres.

This recent move came months after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced the deregulation of metre prices under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme for end-user customers. It said this was to address the protracted issues around metre supply and pricing within the sector. With the development, DisCos and metre vendors can now fix prices based on the economic realities in the country, helping investors recover their money and ensuring the availability of the metres.