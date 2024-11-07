Lagbaja: IGP orders police to wear black band for seven days

Police personnel are to wear a black band for seven days in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun gave the directive in a statement signed by the Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi.

“Following the demise of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to wear black band throughout the 7 day mourning period,” the Thursday statement read. “This directive is to pay tribute and honour the late General who has shown gallantry, dedication, and passion for fighting violent crimes and insurgency in Nigeria. He was a great leader who deserves to be honoured by all means.”

The COAS died on Tuesday, according to the presidency. Lagbaja passed away in Lagos after a period of illness. However, the illness was not disclosed. During this difficult time, President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

